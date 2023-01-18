Pennsylvania teen charged with swatting incident in East Lyme

The incident happened in August when the teen reportedly called East Lyme dispatch, reporting an active shooting situation at a condo.

EAST LYME, Conn. — A 15-year-old from Pennsylvania is facing several charges after a swatting incident in East Lyme over the summer, police said.

The incident began on Aug. 23 when police received a call around 2:30 p.m. from a man saying his brother killed his father in a shooting.

The caller then described in detail how the brother was actively searching the home for the caller and his mother, who were hiding.

The call initiated a large-scale response from the police department and Flanders Fire Department, who believed they were responding to an active shooter incident, officials said.

When officers got to the scene, they established a perimeter and moved residents from the condo complex to safer locations.

While on scene and as officers approached the condo, dispatchers and officers remained in contact with the caller for over 11 minutes. He reportedly provided a detailed description of what had happened and that the gunman was actively hunting for him before disconnecting the call.

But, as officers made their way into the home, they found it was an empty condo unit.

The department immediately launched an investigation into the "swatting" incident. Swatting is when a caller makes a false report, claiming an emergency to gather a large police response to a place where no such emergency is happening.

The East Lyme police's investigation involved the application and issuance of many search and seizure warrants for technology companies. Investigators learned that the phone call originated from a phone app that can be used to generate the originating phone number.

The investigation found an IP address leading to Pennsylvania, where the original call was placed.

With the help of Pennsylvania authorities, the caller was identified. The subsequent investigation found that the caller was involved in an online gaming chat with others who also engaged in calls to businesses around the country.

The teen was arrested and assigned a juvenile court date and charged with first-degree filing a false report of an incident, misuse of the emergency 911 system, disorderly conduct, conspiracy to report an incident falsely, and conspiracy to commit misuse of the 911 system.

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com



