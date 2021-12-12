Family of homicide victim offering $5000 reward for information

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the city of Groton Detective division at 860-446-4186.

GROTON, Conn. — The family of deceased, Ronald Whitfield Sr. is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the murder of Whitfield.

On December 12, 2021, the Groton Police Department received a 911 call of a report on an individual that was shot in the area of Forty Thieves Bar in Groton. When officers arrived, they transported the man to Lawrence and Memorial Hospital.

The male was identified as 59-year-old Ronald Whitfield Sr. He was later transferred to Yale New Haven Hospital, where he died due to his injuries several days later on December 16, 2021.

An autopsy was conducted and the manner of death was ruled a homicide.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the city of Groton Detective division at 860-446-4186.

