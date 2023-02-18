2 killed in single-car crash in Waterford: Police

Waterford police were called to the area of Cross and Foster roads around 5:30 a.m. for a report of a crash.

WATERFORD, Conn. — Two people are dead and another is injured after the car they were in crashed into a stone wall in Waterford early Saturday morning.

Officers were called to the area of Cross and Foster roads around 5:30 a.m. for a report of a crash.

Police on the scene found a sedan that went off the road and landed on a stone wall. The driver and two passengers were found on the scene, according to police. They were all taken to an area hospital, where the two passengers later died and the driver was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The victims involved have not been identified at this time.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Waterford police at 860-442-9451.

