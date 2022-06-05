x
New London County

Fire Crews respond to structure fire at Norwich Holiday Inn

Within minutes of arriving, the first fire crews knocked down the main body of the fire.
NORWICH, Conn. — The East Great Plain Volunteer Fire Department responded to a second alarm structure fire at the Holiday Inn in Norwich, Sunday. 

At around 2:52 p.m. fire crews on the scene found a fire in an outbuilding with no direct extension to the main building.

The Mohegan Tribal FD FAST, Yantic Taftville, Norwich Public Utilities were also added to assist with the structure fire.

Within minutes of arriving, the first fire crews knocked down the main body of the fire. The other fire crews helped with extinguishing and overhauling. 

The fire was put under control at around 3:20 p.m.

No one was injured.

The Norwich Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the fire. 

