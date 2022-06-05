Fire Crews respond to structure fire at Norwich Holiday Inn

Within minutes of arriving, the first fire crews knocked down the main body of the fire.

NORWICH, Conn. — The East Great Plain Volunteer Fire Department responded to a second alarm structure fire at the Holiday Inn in Norwich, Sunday.

At around 2:52 p.m. fire crews on the scene found a fire in an outbuilding with no direct extension to the main building.

The Mohegan Tribal FD FAST, Yantic Taftville, Norwich Public Utilities were also added to assist with the structure fire.

Within minutes of arriving, the first fire crews knocked down the main body of the fire. The other fire crews helped with extinguishing and overhauling.

The fire was put under control at around 3:20 p.m.

No one was injured.

The Norwich Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the fire.

Jareliz Diaz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jdiaz@fox61.com

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com







----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.