Large fire at Mystic Seaport Marine draws in fire crews across SE Connecticut

MYSTIC, Conn. — Fire crews from across Southeastern Connecticut and Rhode Island responded to a large fire at the Seaport Marine in Mystic Sunday night.

No injuries have been reported. Heavy flames and smoke engulfed parts of the marine, located on Washington Street.

Crews from Stonington, North Stonington, New London, Norwich, Ledyard, Westerly, and others responded to the alarm 4 fire around 9 p.m.

BREAKING: Multiple fire crews across SE Connecticut are responding to a large fire at the Seaport Marine in Mystic. We’re told no injuries reported so far. Heavy smoke in the air. @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/ZRKKMCj10g — Tony Black (@tonyblacknews) November 28, 2022

The fire drew in a large crowd to downtown Mystic.

“It was just a big blaze over there,” Dominique Allen, who came from Groton to see the fire, said. “It’s pretty big for this small area. It’s a small town.”

A Norwich Fire Department Union uploaded a video on their Facebook page stating multiple buildings were involved and a few have collapsed. Local residents say there were old offices of the marine that are no longer standing.

Truck 1 and the Battalion are working at a fourth alarm fire on Washington Street in Mystic. Multiple buildings are fully involved and a few have collapsed. Posted by Norwich Firefighters Local 892 on Sunday, November 27, 2022

Matt Beaudoin owns Mystic Knotwork a few buildings down from the fire. He said his employees were texting him the street looked like an "inferno." He said the marine is an anchor in town that brings in a lot of summer tourism.

"I'm grateful that the fire were able to take care of the buildings," he said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

