Griswold man charged with manslaughter for allegedly giving fatal dose of drugs to 2 people

Christopher Marsh turned himself in to police on an active arrest warrant and posted a $250,000 court-set bond.

MONTVILLE, Conn. — A Griswold man has been charged after allegedly providing a lethal dose of narcotics to two people in July of 2022.

State Police said that Christopher Marsh, 33 turned himself in to Troop E after learning of an active arrest warrant in his name.

The warrant stems from an investigation where Marsh is accused of giving a fatal dose of narcotics to two people in Griswold.

Marsh was processed and charged with two counts of Manslaughter in the Second Degree and one count of Sale/Transfer of Narcotics.

Marsh was given a court date of October 5 in Norwich and he was later released after posting a $250,000 court-set cash/surety bond.

