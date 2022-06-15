Groton man killed in motorcycle crash in East Lyme: Police

Joshua Lemay had been heading east on the Boston Post Road when he drove off the right side of the road, police said.

EAST LYME, Conn. — A Groton man was killed late Tuesday when the motorcycle he was riding ran off the road, according to police.

Police received a 911 call reporting a motorcyclist down on Boston Post Road in the area of Church Lane around 10:45 p.m. Emergency crews responded to the scene to find Joshua Lemay, 39, of Groton.

The East Lyme Police Department, Flanders Fire Department, East Lyme Ambulance, and Lawrence & Memorial Paramedics responded.

Lemay had been heading east on the Boston Post Road when he drove off the right side of the road, said police. He did not hit other cars during the crash.

Lemay was taken to the Lawrence & Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The cause of the accident is under investigation by the East Lyme Police Department and its Accident Reconstruction Team.

Doug Stewart is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

