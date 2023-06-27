Groton police make arrest in hookah lounge shooting

Jeremy Dixon, 33, of New London was arrested and charged.

GROTON, Conn. — Groton police made an arrest in connection to a hookah lounge shooting that happened in early May on Tuesday.

On Monday, Police issued an arrest warrant for the suspect, the following day, at around 10:30 a.m., Jeremy Dixon, 33, of New London was arrested and charged with criminal attempt, assault in the first degree - firearm discharge, illegal discharge of a firearm, and reckless endangerment in the first degree.

Groton Police personnel were on patrol in the area of Pleasant Valley Road South, in Groton on May 7 at around 3:24 a.m. when they said they heard a distinct sound of gunfire coming from the area of Midnight Hookah Lounge located on Pleasant Valley Road South.

Police said that when they arrived at the scene the officers observed several people fleeing to their cars and departing the scene. Officers said they began looking for victims and/or suspects, but no apparent victims or suspects were located.

Police said that further investigation revealed an altercation broke out inside the hookah lounge and later continued outside. The initial investigation determined that multiple parties exchanged gunfire in the parking lot of the business, resulting in the discharge of no less than two dozen rounds.

Groton police have identified multiple suspects who were involved in the shooting.

The investigation remains ongoing. Police ask anyone with information about this case to contact the Groton Police Department at(860)441-6712.

