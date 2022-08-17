Military families ready to go back to school thanks to donations from Operation Homefront

Military families don't have to worry about increased back-to-school costs, kids receive backpacks and supplies free of charge.

GROTON, Conn. — Non-profit organization Operation Homefront made sure every military child in Groton has what they will need for the new school year by handing out donated backpacks and school supplies to families Wednesday.

"I got two notebooks and I got some glue," said Harrison Hacker, who is entering 1st grade.

Through Operation Homefront's Back to School Brigade, military families drove up and pulled away with everything their kids need to head back to the classroom without breaking the bank.

"We’ll be giving out over 300 backpacks with school supplies for military kids," said Joe O'Hara, the Northeast Area Director for Operation Homefront.

"With a family of three kids being in school full time, it adds up," said Abbie Hacker.

With rising prices, this year's Back to School Brigade is more crucial than ever.

"It just takes one thing off the list you have to worry about, with so much on your plate it makes a big difference to check this off so they have what they need," said Ericka Washington, a veteran and a health benefit consultant.

Operation Homefront happened to give out their 500,000th backpack, which shows how much this initiative has grown over the years, all across the nation.

"It’s amazing, it really is heartwarming," said Washington. "It lets them know they’re cared about and they mean something and their sacrifices aren’t overlooked."

For Hacker, the new supplies put a smile on her face, but most importantly, her three little ones.

"They’re digging in their backpacks already and they’re not even home yet," said Hacker.

For the military kids, the back-to-school jitters are already here.

Arya Hacker, entering 2nd grade, is most excited about "doing math!"

"My favorite part is saying hi to all my friends and teachers," said Isabella Hacker, a soon-to-be 6th grader.

More information on Operation Homefront can be found here.

