Car crashes into Groton business, starts fire

A car crashed into the Northern Lights Tobacco Shop on Long Hill Road, which led to an active fire, according to police.

GROTON, Conn. — A car crashed into a building on Long Hill Road midday Saturday, and it started a fire, Groton police said.

Police were called to the scene at around 12:25 p.m. A car crashed into the Northern Lights Tobacco Shop on Long Hill Road, which led to an active fire, according to police.

Long Hill Road is closed between Drozdyk Drive and Poquonnock Road until further notice, police said.

The extent of any injuries is not known at this time.

This is a developing story.

---

---

