Driver dead, 1 displaced after car crashes into mobile home in Groton

Responding crews found the driver unresponsive in the car

GROTON, Conn. — A person has died after their car crashed into a mobile home in Groton on Friday afternoon.

Groton police were called to Eastwood Mobile Homes on 301 Buddington Road just before 2 p.m. on a report of a serious car crash into a mobile home. Poquonnock Bridge Fire Dept., Groton Ambulance and paramedics from Lawrence and Memorial Hospital also responded to the scene.

A 2007 Toyota Avalon was believed to be traveling north from the upper lot of the mobile home area and headed downhill, crashing into a mobile home in the lower lot, police said.

Responding crews found the driver unresponsive in the car. There were no other passengers. Officers said the victim was taken to the hospital, where they were pronounced deceased. Police are withholding the victim's identity as they notify the next of kin.

There was a person in the mobile home at the time of the crash and they were not injured.

The collision dislodged the home from its foundation, according to police, and a local building inspector deemed the home uninhabitable. The Red Cross is assisting the displaced person.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to call Groton Police Department at (860) 441-6712.

Leah Myers is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at lmyers@fox61.com

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.