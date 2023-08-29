1 killed in Groton motorcycle crash

Another person suffered serious injuries.



GROTON, Conn. — One person was killed and another seriously injured in a motorcycle crash Monday night.

Police said they received several 911 calls at 9:26 p.m., Groton Emergency Dispatch about a crash with several vehicles at the intersection of Long Hill Rd and Meridian Street Extension.

Initial reports indicate that one of the occupants of one of the involved vehicles suffered fatal injuries and the other occupant of the same vehicle suffered serious physical injuries and was transported to Lawrence & Memorial Hospital.

The name of the person killed has not been released.

The intersection was closed to motor vehicle traffic while Groton Officers and Detectives from the Criminal Investigation Division investigated the crash. Members of the Southeastern Connecticut Regional Traffic Unit also responded to the scene and are assisting with the investigation.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who has other information which would assist officers with this case, to please call the Groton Police Department at 860-441-6712.

