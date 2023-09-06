FDA warns about eating oysters from Groton

The agency said the oysters were harvested from an approved area from Aug. 28 to Aug. 30.

GROTON, Conn — The FDA is warning restaurants, retailers and consumers in five states about possibly contaminated oysters harvested late last month that could lead to sickness.

The agency said oysters from Groton Approved area in Connecticut were harvested from August 28 through August 30 from dealers CT-393-SS, AQ, CT-004-SS, AQ, and CT-020-SS, AQ with lots, L-30 and L-26B1.

Restaurants and food retailers in Connecticut, Massachusetts, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia that have recently purchased raw oysters were warned about the contaminated oysters. Oysters may have been distributed further from these states.

The FDA said contaminated oysters can cause illness, especially if eaten raw, particularly in people with compromised immune systems. Food contaminated with pathogens may look, smell, and taste normal. "Consumers of these products who are experiencing food poisoning symptoms such as diarrhea, stomach pain or cramps, nausea, vomiting, or fever should contact their healthcare provider, who should report their symptoms to their local Health Department," warned the agency.

To report a complaint or adverse event (illness or serious allergic reaction), you can

Call an FDA Consumer Complaint Coordinator if you wish to speak directly to a person about your problem.

Complete an electronic Voluntary MedWatch form online.

Complete a paper Voluntary MedWatch form that can be mailed to FDA.

Visit www.fda.gov/fcic for additional consumer and industry assistance.

