Vacant houses on Groton Submarine Base catch fire: Navy

The SUBASE Fire Department responded to two fully engulfed houses in a vacant housing area on the base.

GROTON, Conn — Several fire departments have responded to two structure fires at the housing area of the Groton Submarine Base early Friday.

A watch stander on base reported the fire around 5:30 a.m. Friday, according to the U.S. Navy.

The SUBASE Fire Department responded to two fully engulfed houses on Cavalla Court, a vacant housing area on the base. The fires were put out just after 6 a.m.

The two houses are part of a group of five in the area, which have been unoccupied for several years, the Navy said.

Fire crews from surrounding towns and cities that responded include Poquonnock Bridge, City of Groton, New London, Waterford, Mystic, Old Mystic, Gales Ferry, and Norwich, as well as Electric Boat.

No injuries were reported.

“The quick reaction of base watch standers and rapid response of our Fire Department and mutual aid responders allowed us to limit additional spread, extinguish the structure fires, and ensure no impact to our base mission,” said Captain Kenneth M. Curtin Jr., Commanding Officer, Naval Submarine Base New London.

The SUBASE remains fully "mission capable," the Navy said.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time.

This is a developing story.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.