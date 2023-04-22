More lanes on Gold Star Bridge reopen to traffic: DOT

CTDOT crews worked through Friday night into Saturday removing and replacing fencing and railing that was melted and damaged from the fiery crash.

GROTON, Conn. — More travel lanes on the Gold Star Memorial Bridge in Groton have opened to traffic Saturday after DOT crews worked around the clock to clean up the aftermath of a fatal crash that sparked an intense fuel fire.

The southbound side of Interstate 95 was closed for most of Friday, and lanes gradually opened up Friday night into Saturday morning.

The on-ramp from Bridge Street has reopened as one lane, DOT said. The acceleration lane, shoulder and pedestrian crossing will stay closed for the time being. It is not known when those parts of the highway will reopen.

Cleared: Road Work - GROTON #I95 South 0.84 miles before Exit 84 (RTE 32 NB) at 4/22/2023 11:23:03 AM — District2 CTDOT (@CTDOT_District2) April 22, 2023

Around 11:15 a.m. Friday, a rollover crash involving a fuel delivery truck sparked an intense, smoky fire that took hours for firefighters to bring under control.

The crash turned fatal, as officials said the fuel truck driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

An off-duty cop and two others that stopped to help passengers trapped in a second vehicle are being recognized for their swift action to help.

The Navy and the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) have collected the fuel that spilled into the Thames River below.

