Suspicious package found in Groton to be non-threatening: Police

A Connecticut bomb squad determined the device was not an explosive but Groton Police are still investigating what it is.

GROTON, Conn. — A "suspicious package" found in the Groton Shopping Center parking lot Saturday is not a threat, police say.

The package was reported to the police at 12:30 p.m. at the center on Long Hill Road. When officers arrived, they determined the package was suspicious and needed further investigation based on its appearance and placement.

In response, police closed portions of Long Hill Road from the intersection of Drozdyk Drive to the intersection of Meridian Street Extension for hours. They secured the parking lot and evacuated some shoppers and store employees. Those that had to remain at the shops were asked to shelter in place.

Members of the Connecticut State Police Emergency Services Unit’s Bomb Squad arrived on the scene and determined the package was not an explosive. Police removed the package and took it to Groton Police Headquarters where the investigation into what it contains and why it was placed there will continue.

"It was a package wrapped tightly just near an island," Captain Gregory McCarthy said.

The captain said the department was already on alert following an arrest Thursday of a man with pipe bombs.

Groton Police Officers were also assisted by members of Groton Long Point Police, Ledyard Police, Mohegan Tribal Police, Poquonnock Bridge Fire Department, and Groton Ambulance personnel.

The Groton Police Department is urging anyone who may have witnessed anything associated with this incident to contact the Groton Police Department at (860) 441-6712

