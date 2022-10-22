'In all reality, this is not reality' | Groton neighbors react to string of emergency incidents

A man was arrested Thursday for having pipe bombs, police responded to a swatting call Friday, and then a "suspicious package" was found Saturday, all in Groton.

GROTON, Conn. — Police in Groton have been busy responding to emergency incidents in the town in the last few days.

Groton Police responded to the Groton Shopping Center Saturday for a "suspicious package" found in the parking lot. Police say it was tightly wrapped and, given its location and appearance, the Connecticut State Police Emergency Services Unit’s Bomb Squad was called. The bomb squad later found the device was not explosive. Groton Police are still investigating why the device was put there and what it contains. Businesses in the plaza were impacted.

"We first had them shelter in place and lock their doors. We were able to get a lot of customers on their way safely with no injuries at all," Captain Gregory McCarthy said.

Large police presence at the Groton Shopping Center on Long Hill Road as police investigate a “suspicious package.” People are asked to avoid the area. @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/tW6kFcvC4N — Tony Black (@tonyblacknews) October 22, 2022

The captain says the department was already on alert following an incident Thursday involving pipe bombs. "Suspicious items" had been located in a backpack as police responded to a medical call on Gold Star Highway. A state bomb squad was called and determined they were actual pipe bombs and disabled them. A man faces a number of charges in connection to the incident.

Then on Friday, Groton High School was one of a number of schools in Connecticut to receive a swatting call. These are calls alleging a bomb or active shooter scene that are false. Groton Police received a phone call alerting them to an active shooter in what appeared to be a recording. Many other schools in the town were placed on lockdown but later determined no active threat.

"It doesn’t happen here, and I’m just very surprised," Ronald Losacano, Groton, said. "In all reality, this is not reality. This is not something that happens on the regular."

Westport, Bridgeport, Windsor Locks, Enfield, and Stamford were among those who reported swatting calls Friday.

"Why are people willing to do these things to cause more mayhem for other people? It’s tough to get into the heads of other people," Captain McCarthy said. "We don’t want to get hurt, we don’t want civilians hurt, and if they know of something that seems out of the norm, you’ve all seen it, see something, say something."

Sue Lewis, New London, said these incidents have made her on high alert when she leaves home.

"You have to be aware of what’s happening around you," she said.

Lewis noted the timing of Friday's swatting calls that happened the same day as the funeral service was held for fallen Bristol police officers Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy who were killed in the line of duty last week.

