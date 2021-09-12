First lady Dr. Jill Biden, navy secretary to visit New London sub base today

Biden and the Secretary of the Navy will visit with families of the USS Delaware, the submarine for which the first lady serves as the sponsor.

GROTON, Conn. — The first lady will make her second stop in Connecticut when she visits the Naval Submarine Base New London today.

Dr. Jill Biden and Secretary of the Navy Carlos del Toro will be in Groton to visit with U.S. Navy families of the USS Delaware, the submarine for which the first lady serves as the sponsor.

Biden and Del Toro are expected to arrive at Groton–New London Airport in Groton around 4:30 p.m. and head to the base from there.

They will visit U.S. Navy families of the USS Delaware at a holiday gathering hosted by United Through Reading at the U.S. Submarine Veterans Club in Groton.

This is Biden's second visit to the state as the first lady. She and Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona came to visit an elementary school in Meriden in March.

The USS Delaware was commissioned last year. It is a Virginia-class attack submarine, and its homeport is New London. According to the Navy, the submarine is 377 feet long, has a 34-foot beam, and will be able to dive to depths greater than 800 feet and operate at speeds in excess of 25 knots submerged. It will operate for over 30 years without ever refueling.

Biden is part of Joining Forces, a set of initiatives centered on assisting military families in will center on the needs of military families in employment and entrepreneurship; military child education; and health and well-being.

Doug Stewart is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

