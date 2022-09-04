2 people hospitalized after car hits boulder and lands upside down on rock retaining wall: Officials

Multiple police, fire, and ambulance agencies responded from Groton, Stonington, Ledyard, and Mystic.

GROTON, Conn. — A man and a woman were injured earlier Sunday morning after the vehicle they were driving went off-road and landed upside down on top of a rock wall, officials said.

The Groton Chief of Police said the Groton Emergency Communications Center received a call around 12:57 a.m. of a single-vehicle crash in Starr Lane in Mystic. Multiple police, fire, and ambulance agencies responded from Groton, Stonington, Ledyard, and Mystic.

First responders at the scene found two people from New York in an overturned vehicle. The driver - later identified as 31-year-old Jacob Nash - was found semiconscious and partially trapped under the vehicle.

The passenger - identified as 25-year-old Nancy Rodriguez - was conscious and alert and trapped in the vehicle.

Emergency responders worked to extricate both victims from the vehicle.

Dominquez was taken to Lawrence + Memorial Hospital. Nash was taken via LifeStar to Hartford Hospital.

The initial investigation found that a 2016 BMW 320 had been traveling north on Clift Lane when it approached Starr Street at a high rate of speed. The vehicle crossed the intersection and continued north on Starr Lane, a gravel road.

Police said the driver - Nash - lost control of the vehicle, fishtailed and drove off the roadway, striking a boulder off the left shoulder. The vehicle went airborne, striking a SNET utility pole before coming to a final stop upside down on top of a rock retaining wall.

The Town of Groton, accident reconstructionists from the Ledyard and Stonington Police Departments, and the Southeastern Connecticut Regional Traffic Unit members are investigating the crash.

Groton police are asking anyone who may have information on the accident to call the department at 860-441-6712.

