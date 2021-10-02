Off-duty firefighter assists injured person struck by a car on Gold Star Bridge

Firefighter DeGaetano was on his way to work

GROTON, Conn. — An off-duty firefighter came to the aid of an injured person after they were hit by a car Thursday morning, according to the Poquonnock Bridge Professional Firefighters union in Groton.

Around 7:18 a.m., a Volkswagen Golf was on the right shoulder of the Gold Star Bridge and the driver was exiting the vehicle when a Subaru Forester headed northbound struck the person and the car door

Firefighter Evan DeGaetano was driving northbound over the Goldstar Bridge when he saw the pedestrian hit by a car lying on the road and DeGaetano swerved to avoid the person and stopped to help out.

DeGaetano was able to get another vehicle to block traffic while he pulled the injured person, later identified as Jessica Diaz of New London, to the shoulder of the highway. He called 9-1-1 and started medical care until the New London Fire Department arrived.

Diaz was transferred to Lawrence and Memorial Hospital and subsequently Yale New Haven Hospital with serious injuries.

