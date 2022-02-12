x
Groton

Pedestrian struck, seriously injured on I-95 in Groton: police

Officials said the crash happened on the northbound side by exit 89. The crash closed the highway Saturday morning.
Credit: FOX61
file photo

GROTON, Conn. — A person has been taken to the hospital after they were struck by a bus on Interstate 95 Saturday morning.

State police said the crash happened around 8:25 a.m. on I-95 northbound in Groton, in the area of exit 89. 

Police said the pedestrian was seriously injured and was taken to a local hospital. Their condition is not known at this time. 

Six passengers on board the bus were also taken to a local hospital for evaluation. 

The crash closed I-95 in the area during the investigation. By noon, the road was reopened. 

This is a developing story.

