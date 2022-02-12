Pedestrian struck, seriously injured on I-95 in Groton: police

GROTON, Conn. — A person has been taken to the hospital after they were struck by a bus on Interstate 95 Saturday morning.
State police said the crash happened around 8:25 a.m. on I-95 northbound in Groton, in the area of exit 89.
Police said the pedestrian was seriously injured and was taken to a local hospital. Their condition is not known at this time.
Six passengers on board the bus were also taken to a local hospital for evaluation.
The crash closed I-95 in the area during the investigation. By noon, the road was reopened.
This is a developing story.
