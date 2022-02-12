Pedestrian struck, seriously injured on I-95 in Groton: police

Officials said the crash happened on the northbound side by exit 89. The crash closed the highway Saturday morning.

GROTON, Conn. — A person has been taken to the hospital after they were struck by a bus on Interstate 95 Saturday morning.

State police said the crash happened around 8:25 a.m. on I-95 northbound in Groton, in the area of exit 89.

Police said the pedestrian was seriously injured and was taken to a local hospital. Their condition is not known at this time.

Six passengers on board the bus were also taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

The crash closed I-95 in the area during the investigation. By noon, the road was reopened.

This is a developing story.

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.





Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.