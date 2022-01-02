x
Groton

Police investigating fatal motor vehicle accident on I-95 in Groton

One person was killed and two were injured.
GROTON, Conn. — Police are investigating a single car crash on I-95 in Groton that killed one person and injured two others Saturday morning.

Officials say the car was heading south near exit 88 when it spun counterclockwise. The vehicle entered the meridian and hit a tree.

The front right passenger sustained fatal injuries. The driver and the other passenger were transferred to a hospital with non life threatening injuries.

Police have released the victim's identity as Raymond Rivera.

State Police assisted with the investigation. Any witnesses are asked to contact Connecticut State Police Troop E- Montville at 860-848-6511. 

