Police investigating fatal motor vehicle accident on I-95 in Groton

One person was killed and two were injured.

GROTON, Conn. — Police are investigating a single car crash on I-95 in Groton that killed one person and injured two others Saturday morning.

Officials say the car was heading south near exit 88 when it spun counterclockwise. The vehicle entered the meridian and hit a tree.

The front right passenger sustained fatal injuries. The driver and the other passenger were transferred to a hospital with non life threatening injuries.

Police have released the victim's identity as Raymond Rivera.

State Police assisted with the investigation. Any witnesses are asked to contact Connecticut State Police Troop E- Montville at 860-848-6511.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.