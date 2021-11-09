2 students, one person taken to hospital after bus vs car crash in Groton

Police said a student from the bus, a student inside the car, and the car's driver were taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

GROTON, Conn. — A student, a mother, and her son were taken to the hospital for minor injuries after a school bus crashed into a car in Groton.

Police said the crash happened just before 7:30 a.m. Tuesday on Newtown Road (Route 117) in the area of Fort Hill Road (Route 1).

According to officials, the bus which had 36 students aboard, was following too close to the Honda Civic as they approached the intersection. Both were beginning their turns onto Fort Hill Road when the bus struck the Honda.

Both vehicles were on their way to Fitch High School.

First responders, the Groton Police Department's School Resource Officer for the school, and a school administrator were all on scene.

The mother and son in the Honda along with one other student from the bus were taken to Lawrence & Memorial Hospital for treatment of minor injuries, according to police. The parents of the remaining students were notified of the crash.

The bus was able to continue onto the high school and the driver will be issued a warning for failing to drive at a reasonable distance apart, police said.

Citizens who may have witnessed any part of this incident are urged to contact the Groton Police Department at (860)441-6712.

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.





Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.