Serious multi-vehicle crash closes Gold Star Highway in Groton

Groton Town Police say they believe three vehicles are involved.

GROTON, Conn. — A serious multi-vehicle crash closed the Gold Star Highway (Route 184) at Buddington Road in Groton on Friday evening.

Groton Town Police dispatch says they believe that three vehicles are involved in the incident. There are serious injuries, and two Life Star helicopters were requested to the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.