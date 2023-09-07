State Trooper involved crash on Gold Star Bridge in Groton leaves 2 hospitalized

I-95 North is shut down and traffic is being diverted off of Exit 85.

GROTON, Conn. — A multi-vehicle crash involving a State Police cruiser on Gold Star Bridge in Groton left two people hospitalized on Thursday evening.

State Police officials said Troop E responded at 3:15 p.m. to a report of a motor vehicle crash on I-95 North in Groton involving a CSP cruiser.

Injuries were reported and two were transported to an area hospital.

I-95 North is shut down and traffic is being diverted off of Exit 85.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.