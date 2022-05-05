Two residents hospitalized after Groton house fire

Fire officials say fire damage has left multi-family home unlivable.

GROTON, Conn. — Two people were taken to the hospital after suffering smoke inhalation injuries in a 3-alarm fire at a 3-story home at 275 Thames St. in Groton.

Groton Fire Chief Robert Tompkins said that fire crews came to the scene on the report of a basement fire, and firefighters saw heavy smoke upon arrival.

Tompkins said there was extensive damage to the home due to the age of the property, which allowed the fire to travel through the walls.

Tompkins said the home was occupied at the time and two residents were taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation. Residents of four apartments in the multi-family home were displaced as a result of the fire.

Tompkins said fire crews will stay at the scene for an extensive overhaul as there is damage throughout the building making it unlivable.

Tompkins said the cause of the fire is still under investigation but initial indication suggests it may be due to someone working on plumbing.

