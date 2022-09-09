Navy celebrates reopening of Historic Ship Nautilus after $36M preservation project

Nautilus remains a marvel today as the only nuclear-powered U.S. naval vessel available to the public for general visitation.

GROTON, Conn. — Senior Navy leaders, government and state officials, veterans and members of the public will come together in Groton Friday morning to celebrate USS Nautilus' return to public display following a ten-month, estimated $36 million preservation project.



“We did the top-side decking. We did a full hull blast and paint, so we took her down to bare metal and painted everything. We went into all of the tanks. We did inspections, repairs as necessary," said Lt. Cmdr. Derek Sutton, Director of the Submarine Force Museum and officer-in-charge of the USS Nautilus.



The USS Nautilus (SSN 571) is the world's first nuclear-powered submarine. According to Navy leaders, the preservation has ensured the historic ship will be able to inform, educate, and engage the public for the next 30 years.

The centerpiece of the Submarine Force Museum, as well as a National Historic Landmark and Connecticut’s State Ship, USS Nautilus (SSN 571) was launched and commissioned in 1954.



The first “true” submarine, with the unparalleled speed, stealth, mobility, and endurance that only nuclear propulsion could provide, Nautilus was limited only by the food the vessel could carry for the crew.



Nautilus would become the first ship to reach the geographic North Pole in 1958 and would actively serve the Navy and the nation for more than 25 years. During the submarine’s service, Nautilus completed 2,500 dives and logged more than 510,000 miles on nuclear power.

“She was the first vessel to make it to the North Pole. As soon as she hit the water, she was setting speed records, submerged time records," said Lt. Cmdr. Sutton. "Before then with the diesel-powered submarines, they were severely limited with how much fuel they could take and then if they were on the battery, how long the batteries would last."



On average, more than 100,000 guests tour the historic ship every year.



“This is a huge connection point between the Navy and the submarine community and sub base New London with all of Southeastern Connecticut," said Lt. Cmdr. Sutton. "Being able to assist in telling the stories of the bold and courageous sailors that served on board, not only the Nautilus but all US submarines throughout our 120 year history is extremely important.”

Friday's reopening ceremony coincides with the kick-off of the Connecticut Maritime Heritage Festival, taking place on the Thames River and in Groton and New London, September 9-11.



The ship and museum are open for public visit Wednesday-Monday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.



The Historic Ship Nautilus and Submarine Force Museum are located at 1 Crystal Lake Road, Groton, CT, 06340.

