Victim pursues suspects after jewelry sale leads to armed robbery: Groton police

The incident appears to be isolated as the individuals involved know each other, police said.

GROTON, Conn. — The victim of an armed robbery was reportedly shot at in their vehicle while pursuing the suspects Sunday night, Groton police said.

Groton police responded to the area of Pleasant Valley Road South around 7:55 p.m. for a report of shots fired. At the same time, the Groton Dispatch Emergency Center received a call from someone who reported that they had been robbed.

The caller said that his vehicle was shot at multiple times while pursuing a silver Hyundai Sonata which the suspects had fled in following the robbery. He also said the suspects appeared to be headed towards New London, according to police.

Officers met with the victim on scene, who told officers that he had arranged a jewelry sale in the Groton Square parking lot in the area of 220 Route 12.

Shortly after meeting with the Hispanic male driver of the Sonata and presenting the jewelry in the parking lot, the victim told police he was approached from behind by two other Hispanic males.

One of the two males from behind, wearing a white hooded sweatshirt, held the victim at gunpoint and attempted to rip a necklace from his hand. The driver ran off across the parking lot and headed on Rt. 12 while the other two males ran off towards the east side, police said.

The victim said that he pursued the driver in his Sonata, headed north on Rt. 12, when they turned onto Pleasant Valley Road South and one of the two passengers fired multiple times out of the window at his car.

Police said they searched the area for any victims, property damage, or evidence. While officers found a shell casing in the roadway, no injuries or victims were reported from the shots fired.

The incident appears to be isolated as the individuals involved know each other, police said. The Detectives from the Criminal Investigation Division are investigating and anyone with information is asked to contact the Groton Town Police Department at 860-441-6712.

