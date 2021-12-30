New Haven man charged in Hamden shooting that grazed 18-year-old: police

A person inside the car that was struck by gunfire was the intended target, police said.

HAMDEN, Conn. — Hamden police have arrested a New Haven man in connection with a shooting that happened in November.

On November 27, around 9 p.m. Hamden officers were called to the area of Manila Avenue and Oregon Avenue on the report of shots fired.

According to police, a vehicle traveling on Manila Avenue had been struck during the gunfire and an 18-year-old girl who was a passenger was grazed by a bullet.

Hamden police launched an investigation into the incident and found that another occupant of the vehicle that was struck was the shooter's intended target, according to officials.

An arrest warrant was later secured for 20-year-old Cristian Calle. Calle was arrested on December 29 and charged with first-degree assault, illegal discharge of a firearm, carrying a pistol without a permit, and first-degree breach of peace.

Calle was held on a $500,000 bond and is expected in Meriden Superior Court in February.

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.





Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.