Hate crime arrest made in Ledyard church vandalization

Police found several broken windows and hateful comments in black writing on the floor and wall of the meeting hall.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LEDYARD, Conn — Editor's note: Video above originally aired on March 13, 2023.

A Norwich man accused of breaking into a Ledyard church and painting profanity inside last month has been arrested on hate crime and burglary charges, according to police.

Madison Barrett, 33, turned himself in to Ledyard police early Tuesday morning.

He is accused of breaking into Our Lady of Lourdes Church on 1650 Route 12 in Gales Ferry around 1 a.m. on March 11, where he allegedly vandalized and painted profanity inside.

Later that morning, police were called to the church, where they found several broken windows and hateful comments in black writing on the floor and wall of the meeting hall, where a large crucifix was hanging.

The FBI New Haven and Connecticut State Police biased Crimes Unit assisted in gathering information and tips sent in by citizens.

Barrett is charged with intimidation based on bigotry or bias, burglary and criminal mischief.

He was held on a $30,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court in the near future.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.