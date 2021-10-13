Ledyard man killed in head-on crash

The crash happened on Route 12 around 5:40 a.m., police said. One of the cars crossed the center line before crashing into the other.

LEDYARD, Conn. — A Ledyard man is dead after police said a car crashed into his head-on while driving on Route 12 this morning.

According to police, a car driven by a Norwich resident was driving south on Route 12 when it crossed the center line into the northbound lane. The car struck the other one head-on just north of Thames View Pentway.

Both drivers had to be extricated from their vehicles. The driver of the car that was struck was taken to Backus Hospital where he was pronounced dead. Police identified him as 38-year-old Adam Nouwen. The driver of the first car is currently in critical condition, according to police.

Due to the seriousness of the crash, the Southeastern Connecticut Regional Traffic Unit, comprising of officers from Ledyard, Stonington, Groton Town and Groton City police departments, is helping in the investigation of the crash.

Anyone witnesses to the crash are asked to call the Ledyard Police Department.

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.





