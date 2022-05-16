Filming for new Lifetime movie set to begin in Mystic

The movie centers around the main character, Kristin, as she seeks professional help to get her career on track.

STONINGTON, Conn. — One Connecticut town will serve as the backdrop for a new Lifetime movie.

Filming is set to begin on May 17 for Lifetime’s new movie “How to Live Your Best Death."

The movie centers around the main character, Kristin, as she seeks professional help to get her career on track, but the life coach she hires ends up getting deeply involved in other aspects of her life.

A Connecticut-based business is also working on this project. Producer Andrew Gernhard, of the Rocky Hill-based Synthetic Cinema International, will be filming at the Inn at Mystic on May 17 and 18.

“The hotel is providing the shooting location, rooms, and catering. They have been great partners in this,” said Gernhard.

Scott Barlow, the hotel's general manager of property operations said he hopes this is the beginning of a new relationship between the film industry and the property.

“The property is in its spring glow. Flowers blooming, weddings starting, the restaurant and hotel buzzing,” Barlow said. “They love the property, its spectacular views, and beautiful grounds.”

