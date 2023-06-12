Man arrested in 2022 Old Saybrook nursing home death

The suspect and the victim had been arguing over the volume of the victim's TV.

OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. — A resident of an Old Saybrook nursing has been charged in the death of the man across the hall who died following a scuffle in 2022.

Stephen W. Luckett, 70, was charged with second-degree manslaughter, first-degree reckless endangerment, third-degree assault on an elderly victim, criminally negligent homicide, and third-degree assault. He was held on a $500,000 bond and taken to Middletown Superior Court for arraignment.

Police allege that on June 2, 2022, Luckett pushed Edward Flynn, 88, who lived in the room across the hall, following an argument over the volume of Flynn's TV.

Flynn was conscious after the fall and was taken to the Shoreline Clinic and then to Yale New Haven Hospital, where doctors determined he had fractured his spine.

He was operated on and died two weeks later.

The medical examiner said Flynn died of complications of blunt force trauma to the neck, pneumonia, and complications from breaking his cervical vertebra.

