Man in Ledyard arrested twice in 6 hours, once after exposing himself to police

He is facing breach of peace, disorderly conduct, and interfering/resisting an officer charges in the two separate incidents.

LEDYARD, Conn. — A man from Gales Ferry was arrested twice in a span of six hours on Tuesday, including one incident during which he allegedly flipped off and exposed himself to an officer in Ledyard.

Edward Klarmann, 36, was arrested just around 2 p.m. after Ledyard police officers reported to a disturbance between two men at the Henny Penny Convenience Store on Route 12 in Gales Ferry.

Police did not explain what the disturbance was, however, they arrested Klarmann and 60-year-old Manuel Diaz Santos, of Norwich, on breach of peace charges. They were both released on bond and are expected to appear in court at a later date.

Hours later – around 8:45 p.m., Klarmann was arrested again after he approached a police officer who had just finished a traffic stop and exposed himself to the officer.

The police officer was in his patrol vehicle in a parking area near the Dollar General on Route 12 when Klarmann approached him with his middle finger raised as he yelled.

The officer got out of his patrol car and tried to speak to him. It was at this point that Klarmann allegedly put his hands down his pants, police said.

Klarmann refused to remove his hands and eventually exposed himself as he continued to yell at the officer.

The officer tried to detain Klarmann before he was taken to the police department for processing.

Klarmann was charged with disorderly conduct and interfering/resisting an officer. He is set to appear in New London Superior Court on Wednesday.

