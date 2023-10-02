70 year sentence handed down in Stonington murder

Brandia Irvin was killed in 2019.

STONINGTON, Conn — A Pawcatuck man has been sentenced to 70 years in prison for the death of a woman in 2019.

Carlton Henderson, 47, of Pawcatuck, was sentenced for the November 2019 murder of Brandia Irvin, 41, in Stonington.

A jury in New London Superior Court on June 2 found Henderson guilty of murder and risk of injury to a minor.

Prosecutors said that members of the Stonington Police Department were called to a home in Pawcatuck on November 30, 2019, and when they arrived, they found Irvin on the ground with multiple injuries.

The victim’s young son was there as Henderson committed the crime, said officials.

Henderson fled the scene as the police arrived but was later arrested in Norwich on December 5, 2019. The victim died of her injuries on December 6, 2019.

“Although the conviction of Mr. Henderson can never replace the life that he took or the trauma that he caused, this office hopes that this sentence will bring some peace to the family of Ms. Irvin,” State’s Attorney Paul J. Narducci said.

