New London County

Monroe man killed in motorcycle crash in Waterford

The crash happened near Exit 2 on I-395.
Credit: FOX61

WATERFORD, Conn — A Monroe man died in a motorcycle crash Monday morning in Waterford.

Connecticut State Police said Marc Pennino, 60, of Monroe, died from his injuries after he struck a car slowing down in traffic from behind. The crash happened on I-395 near Exit 2 Southbound. Pennino was thrown from his motorcycle and was not wearing a helmet according to police. 

The crash is still being investigated. 

