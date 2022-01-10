Montville school officials suspected of failing to report sex conduct

MONTVILLE, Conn. — Connecticut prosecutors are investigating whether three high school administrators failed to report a sexual misconduct complaint filed against a teacher by a student.
The Office of the Chief State’s Attorney told The Day of New London that prosecutors are looking into whether a law was violated that requires people in certain positions to report suspected child abuse.
A state police spokesperson told The Day that a Montville police officer was the first to report the suspected conduct to the Department of Children and Families.
The case involves a teacher who allegedly made comments to a 14-year-old girl in class.
