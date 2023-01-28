Multiple companies battling fire at egg farm in Bozrah

There has been no word on any injuries to any workers at the farm or to any firefighters.

BOZRAH, Conn. — Fire crews are responding to a massive three-alarm fire at an egg farm in Bozrah on Saturday afternoon.

The Bozrah Volunteer Fire Company confirmed the fire saying that it's on 17 Schwartz Road at a Hillandale egg farm.

The Norwich Firefighters Local 892 posted a video of the scene on Facebook and said that they were also on the scene of the three-alarm chicken coop fire. Engine 126 said that it is a 150' by 400' chicken coop that's well involved and transmitted the second alarm on arrival.

Norwich Firefighters Local 892 listed 20 companies dispatched to help battle the fire.

Montville Fire Co. #1 is providing mutual aid as well as the Colchester Hayward Volunteer Fire Company.

There has been no word on any injuries to people working at the egg farm or to any firefighters battling the injury.

From videos and images posted on the various fire departments' Facebook, the damage to the structure of the building is extensive.

FOX61 is sending a crew to the scene and we'll have more information as the scene develops.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.