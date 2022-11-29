Tourists spots in Mystic remain open for business after marina fire

Villagers are planning a second tree lighting ceremony to honor first responders.

Example video title will go here for this video

MYSTIC, Conn. — A tall fence secures remaining rubble where fire crews are still putting out a hot spot two days after explosive fire ripped through a portion of the marina in Mystic. The investigation into what caused Sunday night’s fire at Seaport Marine is still in the early stages.

Hazmat crews Tuesday picked up remnants of asbestos-containing shingles and worked to contain a small oil spill in the Mystic River.

“Environmental crews removing oil out of drums. There’s going to be a fence put up today around the property,” said Mystic Fire Chief Anthony Manfredi Jr.

It was still unclear how many boats burned inside as of Tuesday. At least three, Manfredi said. Only a portion of the frame to a neighboring home—where a man and his German Shephard escaped—remained.

“This has been here forever. This huge building. The warehouse of Seaport Marine,” said 35-year Mystic Resident Julianne Johnson.

Johnson describes what many people in this community say they saw Sunday night.

“It was a rainy, stormy day,” she said. “I looked out the window and I saw this huge orange glow down in the town.”

After nearly 24 hours, the lights are back on in the waterfront area surrounding Seaport Marine. The business community wants Connecticut to know the holiday season is still in full effect.

“I think a lot of people don’t realize that it was just a little corner by the water and the town is open for business,” said Bruce Flax, President of the Greater Mystic Chamber of Commerce.

Villagers are planning another tree lighting ceremony to honor first responders and gearing up for Tuesday’s popular Mystic Stroll from 5 to 9 p.m.: “We hope everybody comes out this weekend for that and for their Christmas shopping.”

After hot spots cool down, fire officials will begin removing metal to determine the source of the fire.

Samaia Hernandez is a reporter for FOX61 News. She can be reached at shernandez@fox61.com. Follow her on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.