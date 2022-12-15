New London County crews prepare for nor'easter

Crews in the southeast part of the state are not too concerned but are still ready for the storm.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEW LONDON, Conn. — For the nor'easter heading into Connecticut, wind and rain will be the main concerns along the shoreline. There's a coastal flood warning for Fairfield County and a wind advisory for southern parts of Middlesex and New London Counties.

Public works crews in the city of New London said they are not too concerned about this storm, but they're ready for anything, keeping their eye on a few things.

"It's a combination of precipitation, wind, temperature, and tides," said Brian Sear, Director of Public Works for the City of New London.

Sear said they're vulnerable along the shoreline, so they usually operate on the conservative side for storm preparation.

"Worst case scenario is when we have an intense rain event, so we've got a lot of rainfall within an hour or two, combined with high winds, and high tides," Sear said.

Things are looking pretty typical along the shore in New London right now.



For tonight into tomorrow, this part of the state is under a wind advisory and southwestern parts could see coastal flooding.



DPW crews and utility companies are on standby. More tonight on @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/R0jxhYVHqi — Julia LeBlanc (@JuliaLeBlancTV) December 15, 2022

However, they're not expecting this to be a worst-case storm. Just in case the ground gets below freezing Thursday night, they'll have their salt trucks ready.

"But it's tricky because if we treat when it's rainy, it just washes away. And we want to hit it at the sweet spot when it starts freezing and we get ahead of it and get a bed of that down. Obviously, we'll be looking out for that," Sear said.

Utility companies are on the lookout too.

"We now think we'll have stronger winds during the day. But that's good for us because all of our crews will be here," said Chris Riley, spokesperson for Norwich Public Utilities.

And while they're on standby, they want everyone to do what they can to stay safe.

"We always encourage people to be aware of their surroundings. If you see a downed wire of any sort, call 911 immediately. You have to assume that it's energized, and if it's energized, it's a potentially lethal hazard," Riley said.

Back in New London, when it comes to staffing, Sear said they are in good shape. Their department also has a tiered system where, if they have to pull in outside resources from another part of their department, there are others with a CDL license that can operate the plows.

On the state level, storm concern is mainly with Litchfield County right now, according to State Emergency Management Director Bill Turner. However, Turner said they do have their eyes on the southern part of the state, too.

"A lot of times with these systems and the different model runs, there can be a very sharp gradient of where that rain/snow line sets up. So just because you're not in a watch or warning area, it could shift," Turner said.

Julia LeBlanc is a reporter at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jleblanc@fox61.com Follow her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.