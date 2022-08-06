New London lighthouse tours return with fewer restrictions

New London Maritime Society looks ahead to Summer season from high up

NEW LONDON, Conn. — After over a year of canceled tours and sightseeing boat trips done away with due to the pandemic, New London is adding new life to some of the area's historic lighthouses with fewer COVID-19 restrictions and better weather ahead.

Susan Tamulevich, the executive director at the New London Maritime Society is calling the Summer of 2022 the beginning of “The Year of the Lighthouse."

The goal of the Maritime Society is to get more visitors to enjoy all three of the historic lighthouses they care for; The Harbor Lighthouse, The Ledge Lighthouse, and the Race Rock Lighthouse.

“There’s probably no place in the country where you can visit three lighthouses, Tamulevich said. "In fact, it’s hard to even get inside a lighthouse, but here we’ve got the Harbor Light, Race Rock, and Ledge Light and you can see them all on one weekend.”

The New London Maritime Society recently was the recipient of what is called the “Good to Great Grant,” which will help pay for landscaping and beautification projects at their lighthouses.

Tours are now returning more frequently this summer.

“The view is amazing, I would say just enjoy," said Sabastien Jean Michel, a UConn Sophomore who is interning at the New London Maritime Society.

