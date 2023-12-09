New London boaters batten down the hatches before Hurricane Lee

Whether the hurricane hits the shoreline or not, boaters at Burr’s Marina in New London are getting ready.

NEW LONDON, Conn. — Given the uncertainty of the track of Hurricane Lee, many boaters across Connecticut are unsure of what to do with their prized possessions. Still, some are prepping for some type of impact, regardless of the storm’s outcome.

The folks at Burr’s Marina in New London have been busy doing just that this week.

“It just leaves you unsettled. You don’t really have a definite answer,” said Adam Bergamo, Manager at Burr’s Marina.

Bergamo’s family has owned the marina since the 60’s. Over the last few days, he said he’s been getting calls from his more than 140 customers with boats in the marina, concerned about whether they need to take precautions.

“Most of the people I just told to double up your lines, make sure the spring lines are tight,” Bergamo said.

For those who can’t make it to the marina, crew members have been doing what they can to help out by tying their boats down or pulling them to shore.

The big boats, Bergamo said, are higher on the priority list.

“The big boats, that weigh 15-20 tons, when they start moving, docs can snap, the lines will snap and then once that happens, in the middle of the storm, it’s really hard to get them back under control,” Bergamo said.

That can happen in the marina, especially when the water swells and rises. And Bergamo said it doesn’t take a huge storm for that to happen.

“It rises up, and it’s kind of a gentle slow rise up and the boats, they pick up and they get pitched. And then the lines will come back up and they’ll go down the backside and start this yo-yo action,” Bergamo said.

So, on Tuesday, a few of Bergamo’s customers were heading the warnings, tying their boats up just in case Mother Nature’s plans change.

“It’s just good seamanship to tie your boat up in case something happens,” said Michael Franco, a customer at Burr’s Marina.

Which Bergamo said is the right thing to do, because he’s seen the track of a hurricane change on a dime, leaving boaters scrambling during the storm.

“I always tell people, you’ve got insurance and boats are reparable but, people are not so you do the best you can but don’t take any unnecessary chances,” Bergamo said.

