Amtrak train strikes pedestrian on tracks near New London: Officials

The train was traveling south from Boston to Virgnia when they struck the person on the tracks near the bridge connecting New London and Groton.

GROTON, Conn. — An Amtrak train is stopped just east of New London after it struck a person Friday morning, according to officials.

The train, Amtrak 171, was traveling from Boston to Roanoke, Virginia. Just before 10 a.m., the train struck a person who was "trespassing on the track" near Groton on the western end of the Thames Bridge, Amtrak officials said.

According to Amtrak, there were no reported injuries to the 425 train passengers or the crew onboard. The condition of the person struck is unknown at this time.

Train 171 is currently stopped east of New London (NLC) due to a trespasser incident. We will provide an update as more information becomes available. — Amtrak Northeast (@AmtrakNECAlerts) November 4, 2022

Amtrak said they work closely with Operation Lifesaver (OLI) to prevent track incidents by emphasizing the obvious dangers of being on railroad property or disregarding warnings at rail crossings.

For more railroad safety information, please visit StayOffTheTracks.org.

This is a developing story.

