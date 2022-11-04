Amtrak train strikes pedestrian on tracks near New London: Officials

GROTON, Conn. — An Amtrak train is stopped just east of New London after it struck a person Friday morning, according to officials.
The train, Amtrak 171, was traveling from Boston to Roanoke, Virginia. Just before 10 a.m., the train struck a person who was "trespassing on the track" near Groton on the western end of the Thames Bridge, Amtrak officials said.
According to Amtrak, there were no reported injuries to the 425 train passengers or the crew onboard. The condition of the person struck is unknown at this time.
Amtrak said they work closely with Operation Lifesaver (OLI) to prevent track incidents by emphasizing the obvious dangers of being on railroad property or disregarding warnings at rail crossings.
For more railroad safety information, please visit StayOffTheTracks.org.
This is a developing story.
