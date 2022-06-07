Arrest made in 2 arson incidents: New London police

A house fire and a car fire happened right next door to each other within two weeks.

NEW LONDON, Conn. — An arrest has been made in connection to two arson incidents, one of which was likely started with a Molotov cocktail, according to New London police.

Ture Champion, 25, of Groton was arrested midday Tuesday in connection to a house fire and a car fire that happened right next door to each other within two weeks.

Police were called to Granite Street overnight on May 19 for a report of a Molotov cocktail possibly being thrown into a home.

Responding police officers and firefighters found and seized two Molotov cocktails at the scene.

Damage was done to the home, but no one inside the home was injured, according to police. A patch of grass was burned and a scorch mark was found outside of the wall, police said at the time of the incident.

New London police and firefighters responded to a "suspicious" car fire overnight on May 31, next door to where the house fire was.

The car was "fully engulfed in flames" upon arrival, police said. The fire was put out and no one was injured, according to police.

Police arrested and charged Champion with bomb manufacturing for the house fire, as well as arson, reckless endangerment and criminal mischief for both incidents. He was held on a bond totaling $300,000.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.