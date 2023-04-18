Groton teen's cause of death still unknown

17-year-old D'Nazia Uzzle was pronounced dead after being rushed to the hospital early Saturday morning.

NEW LONDON, Conn. — It's been three days since a Groton teen was found unresponsive at a New London home, later pronounced dead at the hospital. Two others were also injured. Now, the neighbors near Jefferson Ave and Buchanan Rd. want answers, and many aren't getting any.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner said the cause of death for 17-year-old D'Nazia Uzzle is still "pending further investigation."

As the community waits for that answer, they're showing support for her family, stopping by a growing memorial near the scene where this all took place on Saturday.

"It could happen to any one of us in New London," said Heaven Acres, a student in New London Public Schools.

Acres and her friends, who didn't want to share their identities, stopped by the memorial on Tuesday to grieve. The memorial is filled with messages for "Nay," as she was lovingly known to her friends. Many of the markings are calling for justice. And many who stopped by were wearing pink, Nay's favorite color, her friends said.

"Just to like respect her and show her and her family that we do care," said one of the girls.

On Saturday just after 3 a.m., New London Police said they responded to a home near the corner of Jefferson Ave and Buchanan Rd. for a report of an unresponsive person. That person was later identified as Uzzle, who was immediately rushed to the hospital. She was pronounced dead a short time later.

In addition to Uzzle, police said two other people were transported from the same location to the hospital for medical treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Police said 40-year-old Erica Cherry and 19-year-old Nshon Cherry had minor stab wounds. They are both from New London. Police have not shared what their relationship with Uzzle is, and how they are involved in the case.

In the meantime, the community wants Uzzle's family to know they are supporting them.

"You're not alone. We're all going to be here to like support everybody. And we're going to be here to like keep her alive, her name alive," said one of the girls at the memorial.

Uzzle was a senior at New London High School's Multi-magnet Campus. She was part of the Arts Magnet Pathway.

The district has sent out a packet to families, offering support to students and staff, and sharing their condolences.

In that letter, the superintendent, Cynthia Ritchie, said: “Our condolences continue to be extended to D’Nazia’s multiple family members, friends, and to all throughout the region who are impacted by this incredibly sad loss. D’Nazia influenced the lives of many. She will forever be a beloved part of the Whaler school community and will be deeply missed.”

The principal of the school, Bryan Mahon, also sent a message saying: "The outpouring of support by the Whaler community for the family of D’Nazia Uzzle is testimony to the kind of person Nay was. The loss of a student’s life is never easy. Nay will be remembered as a student excited about the future and readying herself for graduation before her life was tragically cut short. We will continue to provide support to the family, students, and staff.”

The investigation into this incident is still ongoing. Anyone with any information is asked to contact the New London Police Department Detective Division at 860-447-148. Anonymous information may also be submitted via the New London Tips 411 system by texting NLPDTip plus the information to Tip411 (847411).

