President of Connecticut College resigns

An interim president will be named at a later date as the college searches for a new president.

NEW LONDON, Conn. — The current president of Connecticut College in New London, Katherine Bergeron, will be stepping down at the end of the semester, the school announced Friday.

"The Board thanks President Bergeron for her visionary leadership and steadfast commitment to Connecticut College. During her tenure, she has championed the College in advancing our mission and goals, led us through the challenges of the pandemic, and recommitted our community to put the liberal arts into action. We are very grateful for her years of dedication and service," Debo P. Adegbile, the Chair of the Board of Trustees at Connecticut College, said in a letter to the school community.

An interim president will be named at a later date as the college searches for a new president.

"Over the last several weeks our focus has been drawn to areas in which the College can better execute its mission, including the area of equity, inclusion, and full participation," Adegbile continued. "Constructive dialogue among students, staff, faculty administrators, and trustees has already begun to clarify an approach to the next phase of work we need to do to improve the Conn College experience for everyone. The Board remains committed to providing additional resources to advance campus DIEI work, and to assess ways to support the community more broadly as plans come into sharper focus. Our College is at its finest, after all, when students, staff, faculty, administrators, and trustees work together to deliver an exceptional educational experience for all."

View the full statement from the Connecticut College Board of Trustees: https://t.co/IWTtQjMp22 pic.twitter.com/ZT2f6FesuI — Connecticut College (@ConnCollege) March 24, 2023

Earlier this year, the college scheduled a fundraising event at a Florida country club that had previously faced allegations of discrimination and antisemitism. The Dean of Institutional Equity and Inclusion at Conn. College had stepped down around the same time.

The event was ultimately canceled, but students said that wasn't enough.

"Dean King's resignation was the straw that broke the camel's back. And we decided that that was the last straw," Lyndon Inglis, Co-founder of Student Voices for Equity (SVE) at Connecticut College, told FOX61 earlier this month. "We need holistic and institutional change, across the board."

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.