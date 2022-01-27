EXCLUSIVE: 'We're living with bullet holes in our home' | New London police investigate double death, fire

Police have not released the victim's names or said if both scenes are connected.

NEW LONDON, Conn. — Two people are dead Thursday following a shooting and fire in New London. Police are now investigating to see if the incident may also be connected to a crime scene where six bullets hit an apartment home.

The man who lives there told FOX61 he considers himself lucky to be alive. He has no idea who pulled the trigger but believes it was random and that they were not targeted.

“We’re living with bullet holes in our home,” said the victim, who did not want to be identified.

Six bullets penetrated the Jefferson Ave. apartment home where the son lives with his elderly mother. It was just after 7 p.m. Wednesday night when they heard the ‘pop, pop, pop!’ They said they are shaken up, but unharmed.

“I immediately told my mother to get on the ground. Knowing that she is older in age. It was extremely terrifying,” said the victim.

It was one of two shooting scenes that detectives responded to less than an hour apart and a mile away Wednesday.

“We heard that a lot of this stuff might be connected,” explained Madason Golding, who lives in the area.

On this day, investigators were back at both scenes processing evidence and conducting interviews.

“It’s been some sort of foul play, it appears,” remarked Denise Ansell.

Ansel is the owner of the building that became the scene of a second shooting and subsequent fire on Granite Street. The apartment was being boarded up Thursday morning following the mysterious incident that occurred around 8 p.m. the night before. The fire was contained to a 3rd-floor corner apartment where we are told a young couple lived.

“The tenants in that apartment were a young couple. Very lovely people. My heart goes out to them. We are upset with ourselves. They weren’t living with us too long. I think they were only here for about half a year,” explained Ansell.

David Jensen lives in the building. He was at work when it happened but rushed home to help his neighbors get warm.

“Give them a hand to get home someplace safe. A lot of people who live here were worried,” he said.

Most of the tenants, nine in total, should be able to move back in soon. Until then they are being supported by the American Red Cross.

Police have not officially connected these two incidents, nor have they released the names of the victims or said if either of the incidents are being investigated as criminal.

