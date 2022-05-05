Two firefighters injured battling fire at historic New London Inn

The Light House Inn is a historical mansion built in 1902.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

NEW LONDON, Conn. — Fire crews are working to put out a three-alarm fire at The Light House Inn in New London that has left two firefighters injured.

Officials said the firefighters have been transported to a nearby hospital and their condition is unknown.

At around 2:35 p.m., 16 members of the fire department and other city apparat

crews were dispatched.

"The first arriving engine transmitted an urgent message by saying there was a fire on the second floor," Fire Department Chief Thomas Curcio said.

The Light House Inn is a historical mansion that was built in 1902. In the winter of 2022, it opened with a tavern and full-service bar.

This is the second time the building has caught fire in a similar way, the first time being in the 1970s.

"This time, with the manpower that we had here and a very aggressive interior attack, we had to call numerous fire departments in the area and still more coverage for manpower," Curcio said.

Because the fire was burning inside the floor and walls, firefighters had to open it with saws or hand tools.

"The walls are made of wood lath with chicken wire and it makes it very difficult to open those things up," Curcio said.

The Light House Inn was in the process of opening full-time. They had guestrooms being worked on, they had soft openings on various occasions, and now the historical mansion will come to a close.

Structure fire Guthrie Pl. area. Numerous emergency service vehicles in area. Traffic congested, roads may be closed.



Please stay out of area. pic.twitter.com/nVdEQQWFwb — New London Police Dept. (@NLPDCT) May 5, 2022

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Jareliz Diaz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jdiaz@fox61.com

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.