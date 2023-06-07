Glastonbury men charged after alleged violent attack of egret at New London beach

Police said they are unsure if the egret survived the attack, but said it suffered serious injuries.

NEW LONDON, Conn. — Two Glastonbury men faced animal cruelty charges after New London Police said they allegedly attacked an egret at a New London beach.

"We were absolutely horrified," said Ben Parent of Waterford.

If you have visited Waterford Beach Park or Ocean State Park in New London, chances are, you have spotted a snowy egret.

"The wildlife in our area is a big reason why people live here and so sacred we have to protect wildlife always," added Parent.

On Monday, one egret was the victim of animal cruelty at Ocean Beach Park.

New London Police said two witnesses saw the two Glastonbury men, both 18 years old, throw rocks at the egret, attacked and tackled it, and then grabbed it by its neck which left the egret with serious injuries.

While police are not sure if the egret survived, they believed its chances were low.

Jenny Dickson with the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said egrets are close to being an endangered species.

"It’s always disheartening to hear that you’ve lost one and it doesn’t really matter what the means are that that occurred but the loss of species you’re trying to restore is always disheartening because it means that’s one less adult, that’s one less breeder in the population," said Dickson.

Luckily, police added a Good Samaritan chased the two men off during the attack and was able to capture photos of the men to hand off to the police.

Beachgoers showed strong reactions to the brutal attack.

"I think it’s just a crazy world now. Yeah, it’s really disgusting," said Anthony Turchetta of Waterford.

"I do think they need some education and moral compass," said Nancy Parent of Waterford.

"It’s revolting. I don’t know. These people need to do something more with their time than hurt animals," said Pamela Letizio of Waterford.

The two men are expected to appear in court this month.

