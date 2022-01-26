Heavy police presence in New London with investigation underway

Police are investigating reports of shots fired and a structure fire.

NEW LONDON, Conn. — Two active investigations are underway on Granite Street in New London: police are investigating reports of shots fired and a structure fire.

Families in one building were displaced due to the fire, police said. The Red Cross is on scene.

It is not clear if the fire and the reports of shots fired are connected or if anyone was injured in either incident.

“It’s active and fluid," said New London Police Captain Matthew Galante. "We are being assisted by our partner agencies: Connecticut State Police, New London Fire Marshal‘s office, as well as the state Fire Marshal‘s office.”

Investigators expect to remain on scene overnight.

